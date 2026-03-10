Award-winning illustrator and author, Jennifer N.R. Smith joins the program to discuss her latest book, "LIFE: the Wild Wonders of Biodiversity".

This is the third book in the highly acclaimed series of immersive and intricately illustrated books printed in luminous HUV ink.

"LIFE" takes young readers on a tour of our wild planet and showcases the wonders of its biodiversity. Discover what makes flamingos pink, how bat saliva can help save people’s lives, and much more.This beautiful book introduces the concept of biodiversity to children and explains why it’s so important to the world we live in.