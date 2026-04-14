Ornithologist and New York Times bestselling author Scott Weidensaul is releasing a new book, "The Return of the Oystercatcher: Saving Birds to Save the Planet."

As populations fall and once-great migration multitudes wither away, the future of birds may seem grim. But, bird conservation is making things better. From the hyperlocal to the hemispherically immense, "The Return of the Oystercatcher" explores the recovery efforts that are helping bird populations thrive.