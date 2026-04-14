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This Green Earth

Saving birds to save the planet

By Claire Wiley
Published April 14, 2026 at 11:24 AM MDT
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The Return of the Oystercatcher book (left) with author Scott Weidensaul (right)
Bri Masko
The Return of the Oystercatcher book (left) with author Scott Weidensaul (right)

Ornithologist and New York Times bestselling author Scott Weidensaul is releasing a new book, "The Return of the Oystercatcher: Saving Birds to Save the Planet."

As populations fall and once-great migration multitudes wither away, the future of birds may seem grim. But, bird conservation is making things better. From the hyperlocal to the hemispherically immense, "The Return of the Oystercatcher" explores the recovery efforts that are helping bird populations thrive.

This Green Earth
Claire Wiley
Claire is the producer and co-host of This Green Earth and host of The Local View.
See stories by Claire Wiley