Jordan Thomas, an anthropologist and former wildland firefighter, joins This Green Earth to discuss his new book "When It All Burns: Fighting Fire in a Transformed World."

He highlights the impact of climate change on wildfires, noting that the largest fires in California's history have occurred in the past two decades. Thomas emphasizes the historical role of indigenous fire management and the detrimental effects of fire suppression policies. Listen in to learn about the many physical challenges faced by firefighters, as well as some of the solutions Thomas proposes to handle these future flames.

