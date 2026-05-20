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This Green Earth

Fighting fire in a transformed world

By Claire Wiley,
Seth Arens
Published May 20, 2026 at 12:48 PM MDT
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When It All Burns Book Cover
Jordan Thomas
/
Riverhead Books
When It All Burns Book Cover

Jordan Thomas, an anthropologist and former wildland firefighter, joins This Green Earth to discuss his new book "When It All Burns: Fighting Fire in a Transformed World."

He highlights the impact of climate change on wildfires, noting that the largest fires in California's history have occurred in the past two decades. Thomas emphasizes the historical role of indigenous fire management and the detrimental effects of fire suppression policies. Listen in to learn about the many physical challenges faced by firefighters, as well as some of the solutions Thomas proposes to handle these future flames.

This Green Earth
Claire Wiley
Claire is the producer and co-host of This Green Earth and host of The Local View.
See stories by Claire Wiley
Seth Arens
Seth Arens is the Utah Research Information Specialist for the Western Water Assessment. His work focuses on climate, air quality, water and ecosystem science, with research experience spanning Utah, Alaska and Greenland.
See stories by Seth Arens