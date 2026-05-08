Seth Arens joined the Western Water Assessment in December 2015 as the Utah Research Information Specialist. He brings a multidisciplinary scientific background that includes ecosystem and plant physiological ecology, snow hydrology, atmospheric science and air quality research.

Before joining Western Water Assessment, Arens worked as an environmental scientist for the Utah Division of Air Quality from 2010 to 2015, where he developed a research program focused on understanding the causes and extent of ozone pollution in Utah and helped maintain the state’s air quality monitoring network.

Prior to his work in Utah, Arens studied how weather patterns influence ecosystem structure and carbon balance in Arctic environments, conducting research in both Alaska and Greenland. His work has focused on the intersection of climate, atmosphere, water and ecological systems across a wide range of environments.

Arens earned a bachelor’s degree in biology and environmental policy from Colby College, a master’s degree in biological science from University of Alaska Anchorage and a master’s degree in biology from University of Utah.