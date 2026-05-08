Seth ArensCo-Host This Green Earth
Seth Arens joined the Western Water Assessment in December 2015 as the Utah Research Information Specialist. He brings a multidisciplinary scientific background that includes ecosystem and plant physiological ecology, snow hydrology, atmospheric science and air quality research.
Before joining Western Water Assessment, Arens worked as an environmental scientist for the Utah Division of Air Quality from 2010 to 2015, where he developed a research program focused on understanding the causes and extent of ozone pollution in Utah and helped maintain the state’s air quality monitoring network.
Prior to his work in Utah, Arens studied how weather patterns influence ecosystem structure and carbon balance in Arctic environments, conducting research in both Alaska and Greenland. His work has focused on the intersection of climate, atmosphere, water and ecological systems across a wide range of environments.
Arens earned a bachelor’s degree in biology and environmental policy from Colby College, a master’s degree in biological science from University of Alaska Anchorage and a master’s degree in biology from University of Utah.
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A proposed 40,000 acre AI data center in Box Elder County could become the largest in the world, but critics warn the environmental costs may be enormous. Associate Professor of Physics at the University of Utah, Dr. Robert Davies discusses the potential thermal footprint of the Box Elder County Stratos Project. Then Ecologist and Executive Director of Grow the Flow , Ben Abbott highlights the concerns over the Stratos Project’s massive power demands, potential impacts on the Great Salt Lake basin and how its thermal footprint could reshape the surrounding environment.