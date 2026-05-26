Utah-led study maps climate change threats to U.S. forests
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University of Utah biology professor, world-renowned climate scientist and director of the Wilkes Center for Climate Science and Policy, William Anderegg, provides an in depth look at the impacts of climate change on forest health.
Carbon markets are reportedly underestimating the risks U.S. forests face from climate change. Maps produced in a recent Utah-led study provide a look at where the risk of loss from fire, insects, and drought are most elevated.