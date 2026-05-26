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This Green Earth

Utah-led study maps climate change threats to U.S. forests

By Claire Wiley,
Seth Arens
Published May 26, 2026 at 2:22 PM MDT
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Wilkes Center University of Utah

University of Utah biology professor, world-renowned climate scientist and director of the Wilkes Center for Climate Science and Policy, William Anderegg, provides an in depth look at the impacts of climate change on forest health.

Carbon markets are reportedly underestimating the risks U.S. forests face from climate changeMaps produced in a recent Utah-led study provide a look at where the risk of loss from fire, insects, and drought are most elevated

This Green Earth
Claire Wiley
Claire is the producer and co-host of This Green Earth and host of The Local View.
See stories by Claire Wiley
Seth Arens
Seth Arens is the Utah Research Information Specialist for the Western Water Assessment. His work focuses on climate, air quality, water and ecosystem science, with research experience spanning Utah, Alaska and Greenland.
See stories by Seth Arens