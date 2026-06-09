Can Glen Canyon be saved twice?

For decades, Glen Canyon lay submerged beneath the waters of Lake Powell. But as reservoir levels have fallen more than 170 feet over the past quarter century, a surprising transformation is taking place.

Eric Balken, executive director of the Glen Canyon Institute, discusses the rapid ecological recovery emerging in formerly flooded canyons. Native plants, wildlife, beavers and spring-fed streams are returning to landscapes that disappeared when Glen Canyon Dam was completed in 1963. Balken explains why these recovering ecosystems challenge long-held assumptions about the Colorado River Basin and why water managers are being forced to rethink the future of Lake Powell.

The conversation also explores a looming crisis as the reservoir approaches critical elevations that could threaten dam operations, proposals to re-engineer Glen Canyon Dam with bypass tunnels, and a new community science initiative that allows visitors to help document one of the fastest ecological recoveries in the American West.

