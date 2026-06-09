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This Green Earth

Can the Colorado River System survive the next decade?

By Seth Arens
Published June 9, 2026 at 12:25 PM MDT
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Jack Schmidt, director of the Center for Colorado River Studies
Photo Courtesy: Wayne Wurtsbaugh
/
Utah State University website
Jack Schmidt, director of the Center for Colorado River Studies

The Colorado River Basin is facing one of the most significant water challenges in its history. Dr. Jack Schmidt, director of the Center for Colorado River Studies at Utah State University, explains why shrinking reservoirs, a warming climate, and decades of over-allocation have pushed the system to a breaking point.

Schmidt compares the river system to a bank account with declining income and growing expenses. As Lake Powell and Lake Mead approach historically low levels, water managers face difficult decisions about hydropower generation, agricultural use, interstate water deliveries, and the future operation of Glen Canyon Dam.

The conversation also explores the environmental consequences of the crisis. While newly exposed landscapes in Glen Canyon are giving rise to recovering ecosystems, warmer water temperatures threaten native fish populations in Grand Canyon. Schmidt discusses the tradeoffs, challenges and opportunities emerging as the Colorado River enters a new era.

This Green Earth
Seth Arens
Seth Arens is the Utah Research Information Specialist for the Western Water Assessment. His work focuses on climate, air quality, water and ecosystem science, with research experience spanning Utah, Alaska and Greenland.
See stories by Seth Arens