The secret lives of insects

What if insects are far more sophisticated than we give them credit for? Science writer Margie Patlak reveals surprising evidence of intelligence, communication, memory, and other remarkable behaviors that are reshaping how scientists—and the rest of us—understand the tiny creatures all around us.

In her new book, Insect Safari: Exploring the Wondrous World of Everyday Bugs, award-winning science writer Margie Patlak invites readers to see the insect world through a new lens. Drawing on the latest scientific discoveries—and her own close-up photography—she reveals astonishing behaviors, from bees that can do math and play to ants that farm and recognize themselves in mirrors. We explore how these remarkable discoveries are reshaping our understanding of insect intelligence and inspiring a newfound appreciation for the extraordinary creatures hiding in plain sight.