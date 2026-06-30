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This Green Earth

The secret lives of insects

By Claire Wiley,
Seth Arens
Published June 30, 2026 at 11:43 AM MDT
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Margie Patlak author of Insect Safari: Exploring the Wondrous World of Everyday Bugs
Margie Patlak / Hachette Book Group
Margie Patlak author of Insect Safari: Exploring the Wondrous World of Everyday Bugs

What if insects are far more sophisticated than we give them credit for? Science writer Margie Patlak reveals surprising evidence of intelligence, communication, memory, and other remarkable behaviors that are reshaping how scientists—and the rest of us—understand the tiny creatures all around us.

In her new book, Insect Safari: Exploring the Wondrous World of Everyday Bugs, award-winning science writer Margie Patlak invites readers to see the insect world through a new lens. Drawing on the latest scientific discoveries—and her own close-up photography—she reveals astonishing behaviors, from bees that can do math and play to ants that farm and recognize themselves in mirrors. We explore how these remarkable discoveries are reshaping our understanding of insect intelligence and inspiring a newfound appreciation for the extraordinary creatures hiding in plain sight.

This Green Earth
Claire Wiley
Claire is the producer and co-host of This Green Earth and host of The Local View.
See stories by Claire Wiley
Seth Arens
Seth Arens is the Utah Research Information Specialist for the Western Water Assessment. His work focuses on climate, air quality, water and ecosystem science, with research experience spanning Utah, Alaska and Greenland.
See stories by Seth Arens