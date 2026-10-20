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This Green Earth

Inside spooky lake month with Geo Rutherford

By Claire Wiley,
Seth Arens
Published October 20, 2026 at 11:52 AM MDT
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Great Salt Lake State Park & Marina

Dive into the eerie world of "haunted hydrology" in this interview with artist, author, and TikTok creator Geo Rutherford.

Best known for her viral "Spooky Lake Month" series, Geo shares the chilling, bizarre, and scientifically fascinating stories lurking at the bottom of the world’s wildest waters. From the deep-freeze shipwrecks of Lake Superior to the weird natural phenomena and human-made horrors hidden beneath the surface, this episode also explores the spooky lake in our own state.

This Green Earth
Claire Wiley
Claire is the producer and co-host of This Green Earth and host of The Local View.
See stories by Claire Wiley
Seth Arens
Seth Arens is the Utah Research Information Specialist for the Western Water Assessment. His work focuses on climate, air quality, water and ecosystem science, with research experience spanning Utah, Alaska and Greenland.
See stories by Seth Arens