Inside spooky lake month with Geo Rutherford

Dive into the eerie world of "haunted hydrology" in this interview with artist, author, and TikTok creator Geo Rutherford.

Best known for her viral "Spooky Lake Month" series, Geo shares the chilling, bizarre, and scientifically fascinating stories lurking at the bottom of the world’s wildest waters. From the deep-freeze shipwrecks of Lake Superior to the weird natural phenomena and human-made horrors hidden beneath the surface, this episode also explores the spooky lake in our own state.