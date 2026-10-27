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This Green Earth

This Green Earth | October 20, 2026

By Claire Wiley,
Seth Arens
Published October 27, 2026 at 8:20 AM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
  • On this episode of This Green Earth, we talk about spooky lakes and human composting. First, we speak with Tik Tok phenom Geo Rutherford. Each October, Geo brings us spooky lakes month. We’ll talk about weird and wonderful lakes found here in Utah and around the globe. (00:43)
  • Then, we’ll get into terramation, otherwise known as human composting. Is this a more environmentally conscious way to honor those who have passed? It’s slowly becoming legal around the world and in the U.S. Could it soon be legalized here in Utah? (25:01)

This Green Earth
Claire Wiley
Claire is the producer and co-host of This Green Earth and host of The Local View.
See stories by Claire Wiley
Seth Arens
Seth Arens is the Utah Research Information Specialist for the Western Water Assessment. His work focuses on climate, air quality, water and ecosystem science, with research experience spanning Utah, Alaska and Greenland.
See stories by Seth Arens