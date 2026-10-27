This Green Earth | October 20, 2026
Ways To Subscribe
- On this episode of This Green Earth, we talk about spooky lakes and human composting. First, we speak with Tik Tok phenom Geo Rutherford. Each October, Geo brings us spooky lakes month. We’ll talk about weird and wonderful lakes found here in Utah and around the globe. (00:43)
- Then, we’ll get into terramation, otherwise known as human composting. Is this a more environmentally conscious way to honor those who have passed? It’s slowly becoming legal around the world and in the U.S. Could it soon be legalized here in Utah? (25:01)