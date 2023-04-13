© 2023 KPCW

Cool Science Radio

NASA's Dr. Gavin Schmidt talks climate change

By John Wells,
Katie Mullaly
Published April 13, 2023 at 6:45 PM MDT
Images taken by NASA satellites last month revealed the extent of wildfires in Alaska's interior. Beyond such wildfires' immediate threats, some scientists are also concerned that they could lead to melting permafrost — and hasten the pace of global climate change.
NASA
NASA and NOAA undertake the enormous task of measuring the average temperature of the Earth, using many thousands of measurements all around the globe.

Today’s temperature data come from many sources, including more than 32,000 land weather stations, weather balloons, radar, ships and buoys, satellites and 8,700 volunteer citizen observers who log daily weather data.

Dr Gavin Schmidt, director of NASA’s Goddard Institute for Space Studies, discusses current global temperatures, levels of greenhouse gasses and where 2022 ranks in the climate record.

John Wells
KPCW Co-Host
Katie Mullaly
Cool Science Radio Co-Host
