NASA's Dr. Gavin Schmidt talks climate change

NASA and NOAA undertake the enormous task of measuring the average temperature of the Earth, using many thousands of measurements all around the globe.

Today’s temperature data come from many sources, including more than 32,000 land weather stations, weather balloons, radar, ships and buoys, satellites and 8,700 volunteer citizen observers who log daily weather data.

Dr Gavin Schmidt, director of NASA’s Goddard Institute for Space Studies, discusses current global temperatures, levels of greenhouse gasses and where 2022 ranks in the climate record.