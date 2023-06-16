© 2023 KPCW

Cool Science Radio

Use of psychedelics to rewire brain to heal trauma

By John Wells
Published June 15, 2023 at 9:44 PM MDT

With each passing year, new evidence of the healing potential of psychedelics for anxiety, depression, addiction, PTSD and more emerge from credible studies and research groups. As the excitement grows, so too does the often dangerous misinformation generated by profiteers and pseudo-experts. Shannon Duncan has just written, "Coming Full Circle…Healing Trauma using Psychedelics." The book is a detailed, informative guide on using psychedelics to heal that is intertwined with a personal memoir of the author’s own journey of healing.

Cool Science Radio
John Wells
KPCW Co-Host
