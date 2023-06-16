Use of psychedelics to rewire brain to heal trauma

With each passing year, new evidence of the healing potential of psychedelics for anxiety, depression, addiction, PTSD and more emerge from credible studies and research groups. As the excitement grows, so too does the often dangerous misinformation generated by profiteers and pseudo-experts. Shannon Duncan has just written, "Coming Full Circle…Healing Trauma using Psychedelics." The book is a detailed, informative guide on using psychedelics to heal that is intertwined with a personal memoir of the author’s own journey of healing.