Fort McMurray is a city in Alberta, Canada. It is the hub of the Canadian oil industry and in 2016 it was overrun by an explosive wildfire. The multi-billion dollar disaster melted vehicles, turned entire neighborhoods into firebombs and drove 88,000 people from their homes in a single afternoon. Author John Vaillant warns that was not a one-off event but our future in is new book, "Fire Weather: A True Story From a Hotter World."