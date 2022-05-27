Fresh Tracks Friday | May 27, 2022

9 am - Silk Sonic - Fly As Me

Silk Sonic is made up of singer Bruno Mars and rapper, drummer, and singer Anderson .Paak.In a press release, it was explained that Bootsy Collins named the band after he heard their first recordings and thought them silky smooth and sonically explosive. This fresh track goes out, by request, to our General Manager- Renai Bodily Miller

10 am - Andy Grammer - Saved My Life (with R3HAB)

Grammer says he wrote this song for his godmother who has been there for him in things big and small since his mother died when he was 25.

R3HAB is a Moroccan Dutch DJ and record producer from the Netherlands, who collaborated on this track with Grammer.

11 am - Michael Franti & Spearhead - No Makeup

Michael Franti is a globally-recognized musician, humanitarian, activist, and award-winning filmmaker revered for his high-energy live shows, inspiring music, devotion to health and wellness, worldwide philanthropic efforts, and the power of his optimism.

He'll be performing in Salt Lake City at Red Butte Garden on July 19th.

1 pm - Sheryl Crow, Stevie Nicks, Maren Morris- Prove You Wrong

This song is a collaboration between rock icons Sheryl Crow and Stevie Nicks with newcomer Maren Morris. It appears on Crow's 2022 album "Sheryl: Music From The Feature Documentary".

Sheryl Crow will be performing locally at USANA Amphitheatre on June 23rd along with Chris Stapleton

Stevie Nicks will also be at USANA Amphitheatre, but she'll be there the week before on June 16th

Maren Morris will be at Red Butte on Aug 18th with The Lone Bellow

2 pm - Mavis Staples, Levon Helm - I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel To Be Free

Mavis Staples and Levon Helm’s rendition of the 1967 Nina Simone song “I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel To Be Free” has been released, along with a video featuring previously unseen footage of the two artists rehearsing together in 2011. “I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to Be Free” was originally written and released by Billy Taylor in 1963 before Simone covered the song and it became an anthem of the civil rights movement in the ’60s.

3 pm - Betty Wright - Clean up Woman

This fresh track is an old song but one we need to add to our KPCW playlist. Bessie Regina Norris is better known by her stage name Betty Wright. She was an American soul and R&B singer, songwriter and background vocalist. She started her musical career in the late 1960s as a teenager and rose to fame in the 1970s with hits such as this one. Wright passed away in 2020.

4 pm - Ina Forsman - Poor Heart

Ina Forsman is an award-winning Finnish singer and songwriter based in Helsinki. She was a contestant on the first year of Finland's version of The Voice when she was 15 years old. From there she went on to represent Finland in the European Blues Challenge and to recording contracts that helped launch her music to worldwide play.

5 pm - Sir Woman - She Want

Musician and songwriter Kelsey Wilson is Sir Woman, a name for her side project, which she calls 'a place to work through her own issues that come up while touring and making music with other insanely talented people. Sir Woman was awarded the Austin Music Award’s Best New Act of 2020.

6 pm - PARRAIN - Do What I Got To Do

Lead credit on this Fresh Track is Parrain (which in Cajun French means Godfather)

Additional artists credited on the track are innovative percussionist Gerald French, New Orleans' trombonist Big Sam of Big Sam's Funky Nation, bassist Jerry Henderson, and Maino - a favorite on the New York mixtape circuit

7 pm - Adia Victoria - Ain’t Killed Me Yet

Adia Victoria is a Nashville-based singer/ songwriter who spins dark-hued tales of life in the Deep South.

She'll be performing here in town at this year's Park City Song Summit Sept 7th - 10th.

8 pm - Pimps of Joytime - Giving You My Heart

Pimps of Joytime's venerable frontman Brian J. once again brings us his trademark kaleidoscopic styles and undeniably funky dance music.

Described as an amalgamation of New Orleans and Bay Area funk elements juxtaposed with Brooklyn’s indie DIY ethos, Pimps of Joytime mirror the diversity of their communities and eclectic generational tastes.