Fresh Tracks Friday | February 24, 2023

9 a.m. - Jak Lizard - Bad Dancer feat. Lawrence

Jak Lizard describes himself as a "soul inspired Pop-timist". He is a New York City-based musician providing infectiously groove-driven hooks, like in this fun track that features brother and sister duo Lawrence.

10 a.m. - Ben L'Oncle Soul - Levitate

Ben The Soul Uncle, as his stage name translates to English, is a French soul singer and songwriter. He took his name from Uncle Ben's rice and the fictious bow-tied character of the brand. This dreamy new track is off his latest album titled "Is It You?"

11 a.m. - Aaron Frazer - Looking For A Brand New Game

This Brooklyn-based, Baltimore-raised songwriter first came into the international spotlight as multi-instrumentalist and co-lead singer for Durand Jones & The Indications. His unique voice and higher register evoke an earlier era of mid-60's soul.

1 p.m. - Bakar - Good News

Bakar is an English singer and songwriter from Camden Town, London known for his experimental indie rock style. He has described his music as "schizophrenic", and said that he attempts to "bridge the gap" between different music genres.

2 p.m. - Damon Fowler - Old Fools, Barstools and Me

Damon Fowler is an electric blues and blues rock singer, guitarist, and songwriter. AllMusic noted that "his sound is blues based, but there are hints of country, swamp rock, R&B, and swing in his playing and song writing."

3 p.m. - Drew Foust - These Days

Bandcamp lists Drew Foust as "A natural soul singer and blues musician whose music sounds like it’s made between the bleary hours of a rock bar’s last call and a southern preacher’s early morning prayer."

4 p.m. - Pony Bradshaw - Foxfire Wine

Pony Bradshaw's songs and lyrics have tended to focus on places, regions, and local history, songwriting trends he continues with his latest album "North Georgia Rounder". But as the album title suggests, it’s also about life on the road: in taverns, in vans, sleeping on floors, and meeting good folks across the country.

5 p.m. - Flow Tribe - Oops Upside Your Head

This carnival song by New Orleans-based Flow Tribe calls out the sounds and energy of the Mardi Gras parades that culminated earlier this week on Fat Tuesday. As the parades roll by, viewers call out "Throw me something" hoping to catch beads or assorted logo'd tchotchkes.... but sometimes those throws miscalculate and can hit you 'upside your head'.

6 p.m. - Love Angeles, Little Hurricane - Earthquake

Love Angeles is a (loosely-termed) band from San Diego, giving voice to the songs and sounds conjured by songwriter David Wilson. One-time vocalist for the band Anthony Catalano from the band Little Hurricane appears on this single, which was released earlier this year.

7 p.m. - Caleb Hawley - Move On

Caleb Hawley is a Harlem based singer, songwriter, and producer who records his upbeat tunes alone in his storage-unit-turned-recording-studio, where he says the acoustics and the rent work well for him. His raw lyrics and somber themes are sweetened by pop beats, androgynous vocals, and sensuality inspired by the Minneapolis sound of the 80s and dance rock.

8 p.m. - Nick Schnebelen - What Key Is Trouble In?

In 2008, as part of the Kansas-City based band Trampled Under Foot, he was awarded the Albert King Award for “Best Guitarist” by the Blues Music Awards. That band also went on to win the “Contemporary Blues Album”. He went solo in 2014 and has released three original albums under his own name. This track is his widely-anticipated latest single.