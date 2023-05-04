Fresh Tracks Friday | May 5, 2023

9 a.m. - Daisy Jones & The Six - Look At Us Now (Honeycomb)

This Fresh Track is for all the listeners who've been watching the Amazon Original series Daisy Jones & The Six, or for those who read the book that inspired the series. This is from the series' original soundtrack.

10 a.m. - Eilen Jewell - Lethal Love

American Songwriter hailed Eilen Jewell as “one of America’s most intriguing, creative, and idiosyncratic voices”. This track is off her 9th studio album titled "Get Behind The Wheel," a reference to her reclaiming the direction of her life after so many things fell apart or imploded. It's about loss, resilience, and redemption.

11 a.m. - Miles Miller - Highway Shoes

Miles Miller has recorded and toured globally as a drummer for artists such as Sturgill Simpson, Tyler Childers, and Town Mountain. While drumming and singing put him on the map, playing guitar is Miles’ first love. He recently recorded his debut album under his own name, and this is a single from that forthcoming album.

1 p.m. - Trevor Hall - All Of My Lessons

Trevor Hall's musical sound is influenced by his upbringing on an island off the coast of South Carolina and his time spent at the Idyllwild Arts Academy in California, where he studied classical guitar and was introduced to the practices of yoga, meditation, and Eastern Mysticism. Trevor Hall will be performing live in Salt Lake at a new downtown music venue called Granary Live on June 21st.

2 p.m. - Nickel Creek - Where The Long Line Leads

Nickel Creek is an American bluegrass band consisting of Chris Thile on mandolin, and siblings Sara Watkins on fiddle and Sean Watkins on guitar. They'll be in concert at Red Butte Garden this summer on July 12th.

3 p.m. - Natalie Merchant - Come On, Aphrodite (feat. Abena Koomson-Davis)

When the world went into lockdown in March 2020, singer Natalie Merchant had just undergone a major spinal surgery which left her with nerve damage in her hand and without a voice. It took nine months to get her voice back and a year to get her hand to behave again. And yet out of that came not bitterness or anger, but love - which is heard here and on her new collection of songs.

4 p.m. - Eric Bibb - Blues Funky Like Dat (feat. Taj Mahal & Jontavious Willis)

This collaborative effort by Eric Bibb, Taj Mahal, and Jontavious Willis appears on Eric Bibb's new album "Ridin'." The new album is described as 'a concept album focusing on the ongoing task of understanding systemic racism and purging it from our world.'

5 p.m. - Keb' Mo' - Taking Me Higher

This brand new track from Keb Mo is from the original motion picture "Sweetwater" about Hall of Famer Nat "Sweetwater" Clifton who made history as the first African American to sign an NBA contract, forever changing how the game of basketball is played.

6 p.m. - Jesse Roper - Make It All Work Out

Jesse Roper is from British Columbia, Canada. He's very committed to his music. When asked what's next for him, he responded, "I’m going to play and play and play until my fingers quit working and my voice is gone. After that, I’ll join the jam session in the sky."

7 p.m. - The Lone Bellow - Fallin'

The Lone Bellow's new album is titled "Love Songs For Losers", offering the new songs to those who are both unlucky in love, and to those who sometimes get it right and then also get it wrong. Recorded at the possibly haunted former home of the legendary Roy Orbison, the album is an intimate meditation on the pain and joy and ineffable wonder of being human.

8 p.m. - Elley Duhe & Teddy Swims - Face Myself

Elley Duhe was born in 1992 near Mobile, Alabama. She began singing at a young age and by her teens was writing and performing her own songs. On this track, she collaborates with Teddy Swims.