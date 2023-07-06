Fresh Tracks Friday | July 7, 2023

9 a.m. - Olivia Dean - The Hardest Part (feat. Leon Bridges)

Olivia Dean is an English-born singer who was named Amazon Music's 2021 breakthrough artist of the year in 2021. She makes a culturally eclectic, straight-talking kind of music. On this recent release, she paired up with Leon Bridges

10 a.m. - The Magic Beans - You & Me

Hailing from Denver, The Magic Beans' sound is a lively combo of funk/soul and rock which has quickly set them apart from the pack, as one of Colorado's premier acts.

11 a.m. - Cory Wong & O.A.R. - Hiding On The Moon

Cory Wong is a guitarist, songwriter and producer known for his solo work and also for his contributions to the band Vulfpeck. He is a member of instrumental group The Fearless Flyers and he hosts a Youtube variety show called "Cory Wong and the Wongnotes". Cory Wong will be in concert at Canyons Village on August 18th for one Park City Institute's Bright Nights Big Star concerts. Tickets are REQUIRED and are on sale now.

1 p.m. - The Movement, J Boog & Slightly Stoopid - Sounds of Summer (Johnny Cosmic Remix)

The Movement are an alt-reggae group formed in Columbia, South Carolina in 203. Slightly Stoopid is also an alternative-reggae band, describing their music as "a fusion of folk, rock, reggae and blues with hip-hop, funk, metal and punk" too. You can catch both bands on tour together this weekend at USANA Amphitheatre on Sunday, July 9th.

2 p.m. - Lime Cordiale - Imposter Syndrome

Australian pop-rock band Lime Cordiale is known for their infectious melodies, catchy hooks, and clever lyrics that resonate with fans across the globe. The band will be performing at Soundwell in Salt Lake City on July 22nd.

3 p.m. - Bobby Rush - I'm The One

Bobby Rush will tell you all about himself in this fresh track! He sings that B.B. King and Muddy Waters showed him how to play the blues in Chicago in 1952, but HE's the one to put the Funk in The Blues.

4 p.m. - Mihali - Light It Up

Mihali is a Vermont-based solo singer, songwriter, guitarist, artist, and co-founder of the band Twiddle. Believing reggae evolves with ebbs and flows and in a perpetual state of inspiration and creativity, Mihali brings his latest single…Light it Up.

5 p.m. - Son Volt - Beautiful Texas Sunshine

This fresh track comes from Son Volt's latest album "Day of the Doug - The Songs of Doug Sahm", which is described as 12 songs that span Sahm's career as a solo artist as well as his work with Sir Douglas Quintet and Texas Tornados

6 p.m. - Sgt. Splendor - Lips Are Moving (feat. Kate Vargas & Eric McFadden)

Sgt Splendor is made up of vocalist Kate Vargas and guitarist Eric McFadden, both veterans of the music scene but newly joined together under this moniker. Their new album is titled "Happy Death Day to Hoochie Koo"

7 p.m. - Cordovas - Fallen Angels of Rock 'n' Roll

Cordovas are a 5-piece band out of Nashville, Tennessee. This fresh track will appear on their forthcoming album "The Rose of Aces". In their words: “This is a song about the friends back in the day who didn’t make it. The important part is don’t forget what music does for you."

8 p.m. - Pepper - Get Me Ready

Pepper is a three-piece reggae rock band originally from Hawaii, now based in San Diego. Pepper will be performing a sold out show at Salt Lake's newest live-music venue Granary Live on July 14th.