Fresh Tracks Friday | July 14, 2023

9 a.m. - Tre Burt - Santiago

Santiago is the first single off Tre Burt's new album. Burt's music is described as encompassing a literary songwriting style and a lo-fi, rootsy aesthetic, which he honed busking on the streets of San Francisco and traveling the world in search of inspiration.

10 a.m. - Brett Dennen - Cutting To The Chase

This is one of the 2 singles Brett Dennen recently released. Dennen's style is described as "thoughtful and laid-back" with a west coast vibe.

11 a.m. - The Dirty Guv'nahs - Sweet Old Tennessee

This track appears on The Dirty Guv'nahs recent album Roots. The band hails from Knoxville, Tennessee and describe themselves as playing "American rock & roll for the people." This track is an homage to their home state.

1 p.m. - The Heavy - Just Like Summer

Here's a perfectly-themed Fresh Track for the height of the summer from The Heavy's recent album Amen. Amen is described as "an exhilarating maelstrom of ‘60s R&B riffs, horns, and gospel harmonies, which is set to be the freshest and most revitalized record" in their catalogue yet.

2 p.m. - Madeline Hawthorne - Riverbank

Madeline Hawthorne is a singer/songwriter from Montana. She played last night at Canyons Village for one of the free Thursday night concerts and she will be back in September to be part of the Park City Song Summit.

3 p.m. - Ryan Bingham - Where My Wild Things Are

Ryan Bingham grew up in the west Texas oilfields and spent some time as a rodeo cowboy. His travels and southern experiences informed the singer-songwriter's world-weary and jagged, weather-beaten vocals. You may recognize him as the ex-con turned ranch-hand, Walker from the hit show Yellowstone.

4 p.m. - Matt Corby - Reelin'

Matt Corby's new album is titled Everything's Fine. He is an Australian singer/songwriter and Australian Recording Industry Music Award winner.

5 p.m. - The Record Company - Talk To Me

Here's the latest track by the Grammy-nominated power-trio The Record Company. The band from LA made their first recording in 2016 in the bass player's living room with cheap instruments and microphones. Their sound captivated the nation and their career rocketed.

6 p.m. - Them Vibes - Power

Them Vibes is a duo formed and honed in East Nashville, Tennessee. Them Vibes newest record is a kaleidoscopic bang of color and sound; deep yet cheeky; free but structurally mature. Funked up and rocked far out.

7 p.m. - Gov't Mule - Just Across The River (feat. Celisse)

This fresh track comes from Gov't mule's recent studio album titled Peace...Like A River. The new album features guest appearances from such artists as Billy Bob Thornton, Ruthie Foster, Ivan Neville of Dumpstaphunk and Billy F. Gibbons of ZZ Top. Also this collaboration is with recording artist Celisse, whose next album is rumored to have been recorded in a private studio here in Park City.

8 p.m. - Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit - Miles

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit released their latest album Weathervanes in June of this year. The album is described as “songs about adult love, about change, about the danger of nostalgia and the interrogation of myths, about cruelty and regret and redemption.”