Fresh Tracks Friday | August 4, 2023

9 a.m. - The String Cheese Incident - Lend Me A Hand

For those who saw The String Cheese Incident at Sandy Amphitheatre last night, here is one of their newest tracks which will appear on their soon-to-be-released studio album "Lend Me A Hand." The band's new collection of songs showcases the full depth of songwriting like never before.

10 a.m. - Con Brio, Viveca Hawkins - Whenever You Call

This is the latest track from Con Brio and features their newest guest vocalist Viveca Hawkins. Con Brio is an American soul and rock and roll band from San Francisco, California.

11 a.m. - Yarn - Cocaine Bear

This song is the story of a 175-lb. black bear's inadvertent consumption of high-quality cocaine in the hills around Knoxville, Tennessee in 1985 after 40 plastic containers were dropped out of a drug smuggler's plane. When the bear was found dead with a stomach containing over 75 lbs. of that cocaine, the New York Times wrote an article about it; and North Carolina-native, songwriter Blake Christiana of Yarn, wrote a song about it. Yarn had never recorded the song, only performing it live, until this year and the release of the movie "Cocaine Bear" brought more attention to the decades-old story.

1 p.m. - The National Parks - I Better Go

Provo, UT based quartet, The National Parks, will be performing tomorrow night at Canyons Village as part of the Big Stars, Bright Nights concert series. This track is off their latest album "8th Wonder."

2 p.m. - The Elovaters - Endless Summer

The Elovaters' are a Reggae band from Boston. This is the title track from their latest album which came out last week.

3 p.m. - The Heavy - I Feel The Love

The Heavy is a 4-piece English rock band from Bath, England. “I Feel The Love” is off their recent album "Amen." It jumps with the Pentecostal pop fever full of Mississippi heat, expressing the influence of Delta Blues on this British group.

4 p.m. - Daniel Donato - Lose Your Mind

Daniel Donato's musical style blends the best of Nashville honky tonks with an improvisational spirit rooted in the ethos of the Grateful Dead. Together with his young band Cosmic Country, they represent a vibrant, youthful energy expressed through extremely talented musicianship.

5 p.m. - The Dip - Beautiful Stranger

The Dip are a 7-piece rhythm-and-blues band out of Seattle Washington. This is an early-release single from their forthcoming album "Discovered and Covered." See if you recognize this as a cover of Madonna's 1999 hit.

6 p.m. - Joey Dosik - 5 Minutes Away

Joey Dosik is a singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist based in Los Angeles. He performs solo or as a collaborator with funk-band Vulfpeck. This track is off his 2023 album "The Nostalgiac."

7 p.m. - Cardinal Bloom - She's Just A Friend

Cardinal Bloom is an Indie/Alternative band from Salt Lake City. They are performing at the Utah County Fair in Spanish Fork tonight and at Gallivan Center in Salt Lake on September 23rd.

8 p.m. - The Dirty Guv'nahs, Nate Dugger - Prodigal

This six-piece brotherhood hails from Knoxville, Tennessee and describe themselves as playing "American rock & roll for the people." "Prodigal" is off their latest album "Roots."