Park City Mountain promotes Mike Lewis to lead on-mountain operations

Mike Lewis has spent eight years as the senior director of base area and village operations at Park City Mountain. He oversaw the rollout of the paid reservation parking system at Mountain Village in 2022, which led to a reduction in traffic around the base and an average carpool rate (four or more occupants per vehicle) of 63%.

Lewis is replacing Shaydar Edelmann, who is heading to Lake Tahoe to serve as vice president and general manager of Heavenly.

Lewis told KPCW he’s ready to get to work.

“I love Park City... To be able to stay here and take on and learn a different part of the operation is something I’m really excited about," Lewis said. "For me, it’s all about the people and the team. Recognizing that they’re the ones who help move anything forward.”

Lewis was on the ski racing team while studying biology at Bucknell University. He began his career in the industry working as a volunteer ski patroller in upstate New York.

After moving to Utah in 2000, he spent 15 years in mountain operations at Alta Ski Area, working on patrol and later as founding director of the Alta Environmental Center.

In his role as VP of mountain operations, Lewis will be in charge of ski patrol, mountain safety, trail crew, lift maintenance, snowmaking, grooming, and competition services.

He said he does have some favorite spots within Park City Mountain’s 7,300 skiable acres.

“I have two areas that really are my go-to: Ski Team Ridge doing Crescent laps and then mid-station off the Orange Bubble,” Lewis said.

Park City Mountain will begin searching for Lewis’s replacement to manage base operations in the coming days, according to a press release.