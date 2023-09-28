Fresh Tracks Friday | September 29, 2023

9 a.m. - The Record Company - I Found Heaven (In My Darkest Days)

The band The Record Company is from Los Angeles, California. They made their first recording in 2016 in the bass player's living room with cheap instruments and microphones. Their sound captivated the nation and their career rocketed. This fresh track appears on their new album, which is appropriately titled "The 4th Album."

10 a.m. - The Band CAMINO - Afraid of the Dark

The Band Camino are a trio out of Nashville, TN performing in the indie/alternative genre. They will be performing tomorrow night at the UCCU Center in Orem, Utah if you want to go check them out.

11 a.m. - The Murlocs - Undone and Unashamed

The Murlocs are five skinny kids from Melbourne, Australia with their roots firmly placed in their own distorted brand of soulful R&B. This Fresh Track comes from their new album "Calm Ya Farm."

1 p.m. - Neon Trees - Losing My Head

Neon Trees are a multiplatinum, genre-busting, alternative rock quartet from Provo, Utah. This track is brand new. It was released 2 weeks ago. Neon Trees will be playing next weekend at The Complex in Salt lake City on October 7th.

2 p.m. - Los Lonely Boys - Dance With Me

Los Lonely Boys are a Grammy Award winning, multi-platinum-selling, all-brother trio from San Angelo, Texas. About this brand new track, they say, "It's about a man and woman experiencing the dance of life and the dance of love together as one.”

3 p.m. - Chris Stapleton - Think I'm In Love With You

Kentucky-born Chris Stapleton is an 8-time Grammy Award winner, a 15-time Country Music Award winner, and a 15-time Academy of Country Music Award-winner. This single came out earlier this month.

4 p.m. - Bahamas - I'm Still

This track has a soft-rock vibe with an R&B inspired vocal-track. It appears on the 2023 album "Bootcut." Bahamas will be performing at The Commonwealth Room in Salt lake City next Friday, October 5th.

5 p.m. - Dear Dear - Natural

Dear Dear is the sonic project of singer/songwriter, poet and fashion designer Chase Cohl. Their debut album "Death of a Fairytale" comes out next month. “Natural” is a Dusty Springfield-esque track that blends string-heavy soul music with gospel call-backs.