Fresh Tracks Friday | September 6, 2024
These Fresh Tracks may be scorching, but don't blame us for the smoky skies! Artists on fire include James Bay, Jackson Browne, Amos Lee, and a whole lot more. Freshen up the airwaves each and every Friday with KPCW!
9 a.m. - Marc Broussard - Time Is a Thief
Here's the latest from R&B soul-singer Marc Broussard. His style is best described as "Bayou Soul," a mix of funk, blues, R&B, rock and pop, matched with distinct Southern roots.
10 a.m. - James Bay - Easy Distraction
James Bay is an English singer, songwriter, and guitarist. His new album "Changes All The Time" comes out later this month, but we have a sneak peak for you with this track. The album features several collaborations, including this one which was a writing collaboration with Brandon Flowers of The Killers.
11 a.m. - Jackson Browne - Everywhere I Look
This new track from Jackson Browne will appear on the album "Tonight I'll Go Down Swingin': A Tribute to Don Heffington," a beloved L.A. musician who died in 2021. Funds raised by the sale of the album will benefit Sweet Relief Musicians Fund.
1 p.m. - Niko Moon - It's All Good (feat. Michael Franti & Spearhead)
Niko Moon is a chart-topping country artist, but you won't hear that sound here on this fresh track. What you'll hear is his feel-good positive-vibes enhanced by Michael Franti & Spearhead, who collaborated with Moon for this brand new song.
2 p.m. - Mihali & Andy Frasco & The U.N. - Circus Life
Mihali and Andy Frasco wrote this new song exploring the chaos and joy of life of a travelling musician. Sparked by a backstage conversation when the two frontmen agreed that leading a touring band was like 'a life in the circus', Mihali wrote the song, and Andy added a bridge to the demo. The song goes out to all those grinding it out bringing us the music and to those who support them at home.
3 p.m. - Allen Stone - Can't Explain This Love
Allen Stone grew up in a small town in Washington, a pastor's son, listening to gospel music and seeing it's effect on people. By the time he was 11, he’d picked up a guitar and wrote his first song. From then to now, his musical passion continues, channeling heavy topics with soulful sensitivity into his songs.
4 p.m. - Shemekia Copeland - Tough Mother
Shemekia Copeland is an award-winning blues, R&B and Americana vocalist. Her new album is "Blame It On Eve." Of the album, Copeland said, "It’s my blues for sure but it’s the brighter side. Issues are always important to me, but so is rocking, dancing and just having fun."
5 p.m. - Amos Lee - Carry You On
This is off Amos Lee's new album "Transmissions." This somber tune was written about the passing of a twin sister, and a connection that is not severed by physical death.
6 p.m. - Tab Benoit - The Ghost of Gatemouth Brown
Tab Benoit's long-awaited next album is finally out after a 14-year recording hiatus. The album features legendary guitarist Anders Osborne and George Porter Jr. of The Meters. This track was written as a tribute to the multi-instrumentalist legendary Louisiana blues rocker Clarence Gatemouth Brown, known beyond his music for always appearing in a cowboy hat and smoking a pipe.