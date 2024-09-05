Fresh Tracks Friday | September 6, 2024

9 a.m. - Marc Broussard - Time Is a Thief

Here's the latest from R&B soul-singer Marc Broussard. His style is best described as "Bayou Soul," a mix of funk, blues, R&B, rock and pop, matched with distinct Southern roots.

10 a.m. - James Bay - Easy Distraction

James Bay is an English singer, songwriter, and guitarist. His new album "Changes All The Time" comes out later this month, but we have a sneak peak for you with this track. The album features several collaborations, including this one which was a writing collaboration with Brandon Flowers of The Killers.

11 a.m. - Jackson Browne - Everywhere I Look

This new track from Jackson Browne will appear on the album "Tonight I'll Go Down Swingin': A Tribute to Don Heffington," a beloved L.A. musician who died in 2021. Funds raised by the sale of the album will benefit Sweet Relief Musicians Fund.

1 p.m. - Niko Moon - It's All Good (feat. Michael Franti & Spearhead)

Niko Moon is a chart-topping country artist, but you won't hear that sound here on this fresh track. What you'll hear is his feel-good positive-vibes enhanced by Michael Franti & Spearhead, who collaborated with Moon for this brand new song.

2 p.m. - Mihali & Andy Frasco & The U.N. - Circus Life

Mihali and Andy Frasco wrote this new song exploring the chaos and joy of life of a travelling musician. Sparked by a backstage conversation when the two frontmen agreed that leading a touring band was like 'a life in the circus', Mihali wrote the song, and Andy added a bridge to the demo. The song goes out to all those grinding it out bringing us the music and to those who support them at home.

3 p.m. - Allen Stone - Can't Explain This Love

Allen Stone grew up in a small town in Washington, a pastor's son, listening to gospel music and seeing it's effect on people. By the time he was 11, he’d picked up a guitar and wrote his first song. From then to now, his musical passion continues, channeling heavy topics with soulful sensitivity into his songs.

4 p.m. - Shemekia Copeland - Tough Mother

Shemekia Copeland is an award-winning blues, R&B and Americana vocalist. Her new album is "Blame It On Eve." Of the album, Copeland said, "It’s my blues for sure but it’s the brighter side. Issues are always important to me, but so is rocking, dancing and just having fun."

5 p.m. - Amos Lee - Carry You On

This is off Amos Lee's new album "Transmissions." This somber tune was written about the passing of a twin sister, and a connection that is not severed by physical death.