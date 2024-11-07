Fresh Tracks Friday | November 8, 2024

9 a.m. - Andy Grammer, Trombone Shorty & Galactic - Joy

Emmy Award winner and multi-platinum singer/songwriter Andy Grammer has released the deluxe version of his acclaimed new studio album "Monster." The album contains 16 new tracks, including this remake of "Joy" featuring Trombone Shorty. Of the song, Grammer said he'd been dating other emotions until he found his way to Joy, the emotion he wanted to stick with.

10 a.m. - Clayre - Debbie

Born in Orange County, California, Carly Barnette, who goes by the name Clayre, is a SoCal siren on-the-rise. This song "Debbie" she says is about defying the cliches of a California woman.

11 a.m. - mxmtoon - passenger side

(M-X-M toon) is, in her own words, an American "artist/songwriter/actor/designer/gamer/simp." She is a 24-year old multi-media producer from California of Chinese-American descent.

1 p.m. - Skinny Living - Thank You For Making Me Feel Good

Skinny Living is an indie-soul trio from Wakefield in the United Kingdom. Their debut album "Day by Day" came out last month. Let's get to know the band with this thankful track from the album.

2 p.m. - Jeff Crosby - Memory and a Dream

Jeff Crosby has a new album in the works, titled "Another Petal Falls Off The Rose." This single came out last week.

3 p.m. - L'aupaire - Easy

This is a cover of Lionel Richie's very famous track, redone in a familiar but new way by L'aupaire, a German folk pop musician, singer-songwriter and music producer.

4 p.m. - The Motet - Something Better

Colorado's own The Motet was formed over 2 decades ago as a funk and soul instrumental band. They've hosted various guest vocalists, most recently bringing on singer Sarah Clarke, who you may recognize from fronting Dirty Revival and Con Brio. This is off their brand new album "Love Time" which is due out next week.