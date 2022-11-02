PCSD offering classes on "aspects of adulting no one prepares you for"
Park City School District Leisure Learning Coordinator Jane Toly and instructor Dr. Nancy Taylor share details about classes on "adulting."
Aging Awareness through Advocacy
November 9
6 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Park City High School
$29
Aspects of Adulting No One Prepares You For
Among other topics, learn who can speak for you if you can’t. Learn about the laws regarding health information and the risks of having outdated documents. Discover medical and financial advanced decision making.
November 16
6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Park City High School
$59