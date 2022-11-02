© 2022 KPCW

Leslie Thatcher
Local News Hour

PCSD offering classes on "aspects of adulting no one prepares you for"

Published November 2, 2022 at 1:02 PM MDT
Park City School District instructor Dr. Nancy Taylor and Leisure Learning Coordinator Jane Toly
Park City School District Leisure Learning Coordinator Jane Toly and instructor Dr. Nancy Taylor share details about classes on "adulting."

Aging Awareness through Advocacy

November 9
6 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Park City High School
$29

Aspects of Adulting No One Prepares You For

Among other topics, learn who can speak for you if you can’t. Learn about the laws regarding health information and the risks of having outdated documents. Discover medical and financial advanced decision making.

November 16
6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Park City High School
$59

Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
