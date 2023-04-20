© 2023 KPCW

Leslie Thatcher
Local News Hour

Park City Film's upcoming free screenings

By Lynn Ware Peek
Published April 20, 2023 at 2:45 PM MDT
Katy Wang presenting for Park City Film
parkcityfilm.org

Park City Film Executive Director Katy Wang talks about upcoming free screenings of "Going Circular" and "Stranger at the Gate."

"Going Circular" is about cradle to cradle design for Earth Day. It screens tonight, April 20th.

"Stranger at the Gate" is an Academy Award nominated film about a former U.S. Marine whose plans to blow up a Mosque in his small midwestern town took a surprising turn. It will screen on April 27th.

Both films will be followed by panel discussions.

Wang also previews weekend film screenings from now through May 14th.

The Santy Auditorium will close from May 15 to June 8 to replace the seats and update the seating pattern to improve sightlines in the theater.

