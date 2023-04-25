Improving diabetes care for undocumented residents
People's Health Clinic CEO Mairi Leining talks about a research article published in an international journal on the success of the clinic's diabetes program.
The article, titled "Programa de diabetes: improving diabetes care for undocumented immigrants using the Chronic Care Model at a free community clinic," was published in Acta Diabetologica. The study examined whether the Chronic Care Model can be successfully applied to improve health outcomes for uninsured, undocumented immigrants with diabetes at a free, non-federally funded community clinic.