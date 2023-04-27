Summit County Councilmember Canice Harte
Harte comments on the following agenda items from the meeting:
- A public hearing on an amendment to allow multifamily residential housing as part of a commercial development
- Amendments to modify setback requirements and create definitions for lakes, ponds, rivers and streams in the residential zones
- Eastern Summit County Water Conservancy Special Service District oversight of septic systems in new developments
- Flooding preparations
- Possible formation of a housing authority
- A proclamation recognizing April 23 to April 29 as National Library Week