Leslie Thatcher
Summit County Councilmember Canice Harte

By Leslie Thatcher
Published April 27, 2023 at 11:55 AM MDT
Canice Harte.jpg

Harte comments on the following agenda items from the meeting:

- A public hearing on an amendment to allow multifamily residential housing as part of a commercial development
- Amendments to modify setback requirements and create definitions for lakes, ponds, rivers and streams in the residential zones
- Eastern Summit County Water Conservancy Special Service District oversight of septic systems in new developments
- Flooding preparations
- Possible formation of a housing authority
- A proclamation recognizing April 23 to April 29 as National Library Week

Leslie Thatcher
