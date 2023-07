"Let's Talk" is a communication training program that aims to tackle the quality of civil discourse. KPCW's Parker Malatesta talks with Scott van Hartesvelt and Jose Chacon of Leadership Park City's Class 29 and Executive Director of Mountain Mediation Gretchen Lee about the project and their partnership.

Upcoming training events will be July 25 and Aug. 10.

For more information about "Let's Talk," visit https://www.letstalk-parkcity.com/.