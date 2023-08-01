Summit Land Conservancy celebrates renewal of Land Trust Accreditation
Director of Summit Land Conservancy Cheryl Fox discusses the renewal of the Land Trust Accreditation, a hard-earned seal of approval, for the third time.
She has updates on the latest efforts with the federally-funded agricultural land easements including 475 acres of Iron Mountain and surrounding neighbors.
She also shares the upcoming Blue Sky Bash fundraiser Aug.18 featuring food and drinks from The Lodge at the Blue Sky Ranch.