Local News Hour

Walk to End Alzheimer's August 19

By Leslie Thatcher
Published August 8, 2023 at 5:17 PM MDT

Development Manager at the Alzheimer's Association Utah Chapter, Moriah Mason has details on this year's Walk to End Alzheimer's.

The Walk to End Alzheimer's is Aug. 19 starting at Basin Recreation Center at 1388 Center Dr. in Park City begining at 9:00 a.m. The ceremony starts at 10:00 a.m. All funds raised from the walk further the care, support and research efforts of the Alzheimer's Association. The goal for this years fundraiser is $135,000.00. Part of the funds raised will go directly to Utah and the new Alzheimer's research center located at Utah State University which opened last year. There are currently over 35,000 patients suffering with Alzheimer's here in Utah.

Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
