Joseph James Morelli Legacy Foundation scholarship recipients celebration Aug.19

The Joseph James Morelli Legacy Foundation supports high school and college students with dyslexia who wish to pursue a degree in a Science, Technology, Engineering or Mathematics (STEM) field. Barbara Wirostko, founder of the organization, gives the history of organization and talks about scolarship opportunites. She also shares a personal story about a student that has benefited from the work of the foundation. There is a celebration for the 2023 scholarship recipients August 19, 2023 at The Shed at Promontory, Park City, UT.

