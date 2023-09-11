© 2023 KPCW

Local News Hour

New COVID-19 variants detected in Summit County

By Leslie Thatcher
Published September 11, 2023 at 4:42 PM MDT

Summit County Health Department Director Phil Bondurant has a monthly update

Summit County Health Department Director Phil Bondurant speaks about:

  • COVID-19 uptick in Utah and around the globe. Multiple variants are being detected in UT and increased hosptializations are occuring but this increase is considered normal for this time of year. Tests that are FDA approved still work as long as they have not expired.
  • RSV is not just being found in young children 8-19 months as has been the norm. Vaccianes for RSV are now available for high risk groups.
  • Flu vaccine for this year will be available in October. A flu and COVID-19 combonation shot will not be available this year.
  • The Summit County Health Department is hosting a speaker series. The second event is scheduled for Sept. 19, 2023 and will explore the topic of climate change and how it impacts physical and mental health.
Leslie Thatcher
