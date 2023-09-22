© 2023 KPCW

Love4Mia Angel Mom Event

By Lynn Ware Peek
Published September 22, 2023 at 1:50 PM MDT

Mimi McDonald tells the story of her loss of her daugher Mia, and the beginning of the Love4Mia non-profit organization she created to support other bereved families.

McDonald highlights the organization's upcoming event October 3rd at 6:30pm at River Bottoms Ranch in Midway, Utah. The event is being held for mothers who have children in heaven and are looking to connect with other mothers on a similar journey.

The sign-up for the event can be found here: Love4Mia Angel Mom Event

