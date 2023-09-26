Celebration for Park City bartenders

This is an event that celebrates hard-working service industry bartenders. Organized by Top Shelf services and Downstairs bar in Park City, the Bartender Recharge is a private party planned by bartenders for bartenders to show appreciation for their hard work throughout the year. This year's theme is the "Spirit of Service" and has paired up with Folds of Honor , which provides scholarships to the spouses and children of America's fallen or disabled military. Bartenders who have served in the millitary will also be honored by their peers with gifts and prizes.