Senior services discussed by Summit County Council

On Sept. 27, the Summit County Council will recieve an update on third-quarter financials. Scott mentions that the 2024 budget will be presented to council October 11. Child care, needs for senior services and new positions within the county are points that are being considered with regards to next year's budget. Clarification of County Council members serving on boards, $18M water revenue bond for a new building and replacing retiring Justice Court Judge Kerr are a few of the items are also on the agenda for the meeting.