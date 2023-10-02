McGrath Mountain Center opens at Park City Mountain
Meeche White, co-founder of the National Ability Center and Tracy Meier, Chief Program and Education Officer at the NAC discuss the opening of the McGrath Mountain Center at Park City Mountain.
A state-of-the-art accessible facility, the McGrath Mountain Center at Park City Mountain, opens October 7, 2023. This ADA-accessible facility will serve as a home base for the NAC organization’s adaptive ski and snowboard programs. White and Meier discuss the facility's unique features in more detail and the positive impact outdoor recreation has on people with disabilities.