© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News Hour

Vaccination programs for seniors this fall

By Leslie Thatcher
Published October 2, 2023 at 12:26 PM MDT

Co-chair of the Seniors Vaccination program Linda Humbert and Derek Moss, Nursing Director of the Summit County Health Department, have details about the Park City Senior Center hosting a vaccination center

Flu immunization clinics for seniors (65 and up) are being held in Kamas, Coaville, and Park City with the help of the Summit County Health Department's mobile clinic van. The Park City Senior Center will hold its first clinic Thursday, October 5. They will also hold clinics October 12, 21 and November 7. More information and scheduling information can be found at ParkCitySeniors.org.

Kamas will hold drive through clinics on October 5 and 18 and inside the Kamas Senior Center on October 9 and 11. Call the Summit County Health Departmentfor the full list of clinics throughout the county at 435-783-3161 or the Coaville office direct line 435-336-3234.

Local News Hour
Stay Connected
Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher