Vaccination programs for seniors this fall

Flu immunization clinics for seniors (65 and up) are being held in Kamas, Coaville, and Park City with the help of the Summit County Health Department's mobile clinic van. The Park City Senior Center will hold its first clinic Thursday, October 5. They will also hold clinics October 12, 21 and November 7. More information and scheduling information can be found at ParkCitySeniors.org.

Kamas will hold drive through clinics on October 5 and 18 and inside the Kamas Senior Center on October 9 and 11. Call the Summit County Health Departmentfor the full list of clinics throughout the county at 435-783-3161 or the Coaville office direct line 435-336-3234.

