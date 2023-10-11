Slopeside Village will host a ribbon-cutting Thursday

The grand opening ceremony begins 10:30 a.m. at Slopeside in Canyons Village.

Croatian Karlo Rajnovic works in the fitness industry in Park City and speaks highly of his accommodations.

Tony Tyler, a partner at Columbus Pacific, which developed Slopeside, said the building helps foster community among the tenants.

Columbus Pacific surveyed potential tenants about their needs. Tenants tended to be single, which Tyler says led to creating co-living spaces with shared rooms and common areas.

A phase two is coming with private accommodations geared toward couples and young families.