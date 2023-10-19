© 2023 KPCW

Local News Hour

How to engineer a double-sided shotski, with Mike Luers

By Lynn Ware Peek
Published October 19, 2023 at 11:10 AM MDT

Snyderville Basin Water Reclamation Executive Director Mike Luers has a monthly update, including the famous flush index, which estimates how many visitors the Park City area has received.

Luers explains the wonders of wastewater, which can be used to estimate population counts and test for the presence of certain diseases in the population.

Recycle Utah and the Snyderville Basin Water Reclamation District are setting up a tour of the water reclamation facility Oct. 24 at 10 a.m. too.

He also talks us through the watershed restoration which Summit County is beginning to put in place at the 910 Cattle Ranch, which it recently acquired for open space.

And of course, the 7th Annual Shot Ski is this Saturday, Oct. 21. Luers explains how he engineered a U-turn in the massive ski so Park City can again break Breckenridge's record.

Lynn Ware Peek
