Child care, winter trash pickup, more on Summit County's agenda this week
Summit County Manager Shayne Scott discusses the agenda for the Oct. 25 county council meeting.
County staff are proposing a flexible spending account for county employees, where the employer and employee both contribute to a tax-free pot of money to go toward child care. Summit County is sponsoring a grant for new providers.
Also discussed will be the county's drug court program, Republic Service's plans for winter trash pickup and developing next year's budget.