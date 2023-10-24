© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News Hour

Child care, winter trash pickup, more on Summit County's agenda this week

By Leslie Thatcher
Published October 24, 2023 at 2:19 PM MDT

Summit County Manager Shayne Scott discusses the agenda for the Oct. 25 county council meeting.

County staff are proposing a flexible spending account for county employees, where the employer and employee both contribute to a tax-free pot of money to go toward child care. Summit County is sponsoring a grant for new providers.

Also discussed will be the county's drug court program, Republic Service's plans for winter trash pickup and developing next year's budget.

Local News Hour
Stay Connected
Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher