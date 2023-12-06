Film challenges viewers to "Unthink everything"

Park City Film Executive Director Katy Wang and Executive Director of The Bicycle Collective Donna McAleer talk about the documentary "Uncharitable," which will be screened at the Jim Santy on Thursday, December 7th.

The film is based on Dan Pallotta's TED talk and book and is generating some exciting conversations between nonprofit executives, donors and foundations about the nature of giving, unrestricted funds and salaries for nonprofit employees.

After the film there will be a panel discussion with Joel Zarrow, President and CEO of the Park City Community Foundation, Allison Boxer, Managing Director, Impact Strategy with Sorenson Impact Center and Donna McAleer, Executive Director of The Bicycle Collective.