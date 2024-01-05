Proposal prepared for Summit County, Park City councils' joint meeting on housing authority
Summit County Councilmember Canice Harte recaps Wednesday's meeting.
The meeting included numerous tax abatement and property tax appeal requests. Councilmembers also elected Malena Stevens and Tonja Hanson as council chair and vice chair for 2024.
Harte previews a joint meeting with the Park City Council on Jan. 12, where councilmembers could move the governments one step closer to collaborating on a regional housing authority.