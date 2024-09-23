What to expect for Phase II of the Main Street water line replacement project

Park City Public Utilities Engineer Griffin Lloyd and Historic Park City Alliance Executive Director Ginger Wicks discuss the next phase of the Main Street water line replacement project.

The project, initially started in spring 2024, will continue with mainline work from Fifth Street to Swede Alley from Sept. 30 to Nov. 20.

This phase aims to avoid June disruptions, benefiting local businesses in the area.

The city will extended free parking in China Bridge to the entire Historic District during fall construction.