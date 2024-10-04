Violin virtuoso David Park previews his Excellence Concert Series performance

Violinist David Park and Jeff Whiteley with the Excellence Concert Series discuss the upcoming free show at the Eccles Center in Park City on Saturday, Oct. 5 from 7:30 to 9 p.m.

The Excellence Concert Series provided 114 free concerts in 25 Utah communities last year.

David Park's musical journey began at the age of 10 when he started playing the violin and eventually performing globally. Park also surprised our listeners with an in impromptu live performance.