Wasatch Trails Foundation Executive Director Mia Yue has a look at the accomplishments of 2024 and a look ahead to this winter and next year.

Key projects include the Bonanza to Wow connection, a new loop in Deer Valley East, and the adoption of the Wasatch Back Trail.

The foundation manages nearly 200 miles of trails in Wasatch County, with winter grooming focusing on Jordanelle Ridge and Little Pole Canyon.