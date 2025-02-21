Project aims to preserve Heber's historic homes and buildings

Executive Director of Heber's Community Alliance for Main Street and Heber Leadership Academy member Rachel Kahler discusses this year's project which highlights Heber's historic homes and buildings.

The project, funded by the Heber City Council, aims to preserve the town's heritage amid rapid growth. A tour will feature 34 historic sites, including homes from the 1850s and significant buildings like the 1904 Bank Block, which still has its original vault.