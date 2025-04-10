Documentary explores Japanese journalist's fight for justice

Katie Wang, executive director of Park City Film, discusses their upcoming film screening of "Black Box Diaries," a Sundance 2024 documentary about journalist Shihori Ito's fight for justice in Japan. The movie is free and part of their community series.

Wang also discusses "On Becoming a Guinea Pig," a Zambian film by Rongano Nyani, which won the Best Director Award at the Con Film Festival. "Bob Trevino Like It," a comedy about healing after trauma and upcoming free films including "West Side Story," "Moana 2," "Wicked," "James and the Giant Peach," "The Muppet Movie" and "Grand Salmon" for Earth Day.