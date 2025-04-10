© 2025 KPCW

Local News Hour

Documentary explores Japanese journalist's fight for justice

By Leslie Thatcher
Published April 10, 2025 at 3:04 PM MDT
Photo of Executive Director of Park City Film Katie Wang
Park City Film
Executive Director of Park City Film Katie Wang

Katie Wang, executive director of Park City Film, discusses their upcoming film screening of "Black Box Diaries," a Sundance 2024 documentary about journalist Shihori Ito's fight for justice in Japan. The movie is free and part of their community series.

Wang also discusses "On Becoming a Guinea Pig," a Zambian film by Rongano Nyani, which won the Best Director Award at the Con Film Festival. "Bob Trevino Like It," a comedy about healing after trauma and upcoming free films including "West Side Story," "Moana 2," "Wicked," "James and the Giant Peach," "The Muppet Movie" and "Grand Salmon" for Earth Day.

