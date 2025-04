Park City Chamber Bureau CEO Jennifer Wesselhoff recaps a strong 2024-2025 ski season with a 3% increase in hotel occupancy and a 1% rise in average daily rates in March.

Tax collections showed a 6% increase in local sales taxes, 8% in restaurant taxes and 4% in recreation taxes in March, but year-to-date numbers are flat. Reservations for May, June, and July are ahead of pace.