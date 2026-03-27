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Local News Hour

U event explores cultural impact of 'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City'

By Connor Thomas
Published March 27, 2026 at 11:01 AM MDT
University of Utah's Marcie Young Cancio and Scott Black
University of Utah
University of Utah's Marcie Young Cancio and Scott Black

Receipts! Proof! Timeline! The University of Utah's Marcie Cancio Young and Scott Young discuss the Tanner Center for Humanities symposium on the impact of "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City has on culture, religion, lifestyles and relationships. The event includes academics from various fields who will lead sessions on communication, beauty, and faith, and spin-offs of the show. The symposium is for both fans and the intellectually curious. It includes includes a fan watch party, a trivia night and dramatic readings.

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Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
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