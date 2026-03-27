U event explores cultural impact of 'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City'

Receipts! Proof! Timeline! The University of Utah's Marcie Cancio Young and Scott Young discuss the Tanner Center for Humanities symposium on the impact of "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City has on culture, religion, lifestyles and relationships. The event includes academics from various fields who will lead sessions on communication, beauty, and faith, and spin-offs of the show. The symposium is for both fans and the intellectually curious. It includes includes a fan watch party, a trivia night and dramatic readings.