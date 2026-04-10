Hideout mayor discusses new council appointment, MIDA

Hideout Mayor Ralph Severini on the appointment of Peter Ginsburg as the newest member of the city county. Ginsburg, who has a background in law and real estate, was chosen to fill a vacancy created by the resignation of another councilmember. Severini highlighted Hideout's relationship with the Military Installation Development Authority (MIDA), which provides liquidity and de-risks development. He also mentioned the progress on a permanent fire station, with a temporary station currently operational.