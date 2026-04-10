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Local News Hour

Hideout mayor discusses new council appointment, MIDA

By Grace Doerfler
Published April 10, 2026 at 11:04 AM MDT
Photo of Hideout Mayor Ralph Severini at KPCW
KPCW
Hideout Mayor Ralph Severini

Hideout Mayor Ralph Severini on the appointment of Peter Ginsburg as the newest member of the city county. Ginsburg, who has a background in law and real estate, was chosen to fill a vacancy created by the resignation of another councilmember. Severini highlighted Hideout's relationship with the Military Installation Development Authority (MIDA), which provides liquidity and de-risks development. He also mentioned the progress on a permanent fire station, with a temporary station currently operational.

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Grace Doerfler
KPCW Wasatch County reporter
See stories by Grace Doerfler